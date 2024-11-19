Wynca supports farmers’ day with items worth GH¢115,000

Assorted items worth GH¢115,000 have been present­ed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in Accra by Wynca Sunshine Agric Products and Trading Com­pany Limited, as their support for the just end Farmers’ Day celebration.

The items include knapsack sprayers, sun­paraquat, Nwura wura and sunphosate.

The Deputy Director of Wynca, Mr Sam Shen, presenting the items said that farmers needed to be appreciated in spite of the economic challenges, ‘’ as farmers they do their best to feed us in spite of the challenges.’’

According to Mr Shen, Ghanaian farm­ers, demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, even in challenging times for which the company was committed to support MoFA in any way to ensure the success of the event.

“It gives us the opportunity we have a chance to carry out our corporate social responsibility,” he added.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Minister of MoFA in charge of Crop, Mr Yaw Frim­pong Addo, expressed sincere gratitude to the company for its support to farmers.

According to the deputy minister, despite the economic difficulties faced by business­es, the company has remained dedicated to helping farmers

BY EMMANUELLA MBAMA AKIMBI