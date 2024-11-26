Yendi Municipal gets 60-unit modern lockable stores

A 2-Storey, 60-Unit Lockable Stores under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) of the Yendi Municipality has been inaugurated in Yendi by the Member of Par­liament for the area, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

He was joined by Tradition­al Rulers, Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Ahmed Abuba­kari Yussif, and Market Women to perform the ceremony.

The construction of the stores is an initiative of the government of Ghana with support from the World Bank credit of $100m implemented over five year period from 2019-2024

The Yendi Municipal Assembly was part of the additional 10 new municipalities added to already 25 municipalities under the (GSCSP) in 2022.

Inaugurating the stores at a short ceremony, the MP said the moment marks not just a physical transformation of their market but pivotal advancement in the economic landscape of the Yendi Municipality.

He noted that markets were the “lifeblood” of their communities and not merely places of com­merce but vibrant hubs where fam­ilies gathered, cultures intertwine and livelihoods were built.

The MP added that with the introduction of the 60 lockable stores, it would take steps toward creating a secure and conducive environment for their trading mothers.

“These stores will not only protect our vendors’ goods but will also foster a sense of security that encourages more entrepreneurs to thrive in our market,” he stated

Alhaji Mahama said the construction of the stores came at the centre of his larger dream of building a New Yendi City.

The MP encouraged the traders to take full advantage of the new facility, adding that the stores might serve not only as space for their businesses, but also as a testament to their resilience and innovation.

He also appealed to the traders to uphold the highest standard of business practice and to support one another in their common goal of prosperity.

Furthermore, Alhaji Mahama outlined that the project was a product of their collective efforts that embodied the trust they had placed in his leadership and the partnership they shared in striv­ing for the betterment of their community.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaibu, on his part said the modern lockable stores would go a long way to provide “secure, ac­cessible and well–structured” space for the traders and entrepreneurs, empowering them to expand their businesses and contribute mean­ingful to the economic develop­ment of the Yendi Municipality.

According to him, the infrastruc­ture was an investment in their local economy and testament of their dedication to foster an envi­ronment that supported commerce and entrepreneurs

He reaffirmed the commitment of the government to building a vibrant, inclusive and prosperous Yendi Municipality.

“This is one of many steps toward achieving the vision of sustainable urban development under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP),” the minister added

He urged the traders to take full ownership of the stores, and use it responsibly and make it the most opportunity it presented.

The minister, however, appealed to them to ensure that the project fulfills its purpose of boasting a lo­cal trade and improving livelihood.

Hajia Abrewa Bawa Mohammed, a trader at the market, applauded the government and the MP for lobbying through to get them the modern stores.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NA­DAA, YENDI