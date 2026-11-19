Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has expressed grief over the death of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Second Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Eric Afeme, popularly known as Agabus.

In a tribute shared following his death on his facebook page on Nov 19 2026, Mr Opare Addo described the news as heartbreaking and said he was deeply saddened by the sudden passing of the party activist.

He recalled Afeme’s contribution to the NDC, particularly his service as the Trobu-Amasaman Constituency Youth Organiser before his recent election as Second Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser.

According to the minister, Afeme was a loyal party member, a dedicated member of the NDC’s youth wing and a passionate grassroots activist whose commitment to the party was unquestionable.

Mr Opare Addo said his death was particularly painful because it came just as he was preparing to begin a new chapter of service following his election.

He extended his condolences to Afeme’s family, Ruth Seddoh and the entire NDC fraternity, adding that the late youth organiser would be sorely missed.

Afeme’s death comes just five days after the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Youth elections, in which he secured 44 votes in the contest for the Deputy Regional Youth Organiser position.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially disclosed.

By: Jacob Aggrey