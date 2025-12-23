Zambia strike late to hold Mali in AFCON opener

Patson Daka was the hero for Zambia as his injury-time header secured a dramatic 1-1 draw against Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Casablanca.

Lassine Sinayoko had put Mali ahead just after the hour mark in the Group A encounter at the Stade Mohammed V, lashing home from close range after his initial attempt from a corner kick had been blocked.

Mali controlled the tempo and had an opportunity to take the lead in the closing stages of the first half after Nene Dorgeles was brought down in the box by Matthews Banda.

El Bilal Toure stepped up for the Eagles but his low effort was superbly saved by Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

Daka later rescued a point for the 2012 AFCON winners, who were largely overwhelmed by the physical dominance of the Malians until Banda’s lofted cross was pounced upon by the Leicester City forward.

The result leaves both sides two points behind host nation Morocco in the Group A table after the Atlas Lions won their opening game 2-0 against Comoros on Sunday.

Zambia will remain in Casablanca to play their next game against Comoros on Friday, while Mali travel to Rabat for a crunch showdown against Morocco.

– BBC

