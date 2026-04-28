Energy Minister commends engineers working to restore power after Akosombo fire

The Minister for Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised engineers and technical teams working to restore electricity after a fire at the Akosombo Substation disrupted power supply.

He said this after visiting the facility on Monday night to assess ongoing repair works following the incident, which affected the control room and caused the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power to the national grid.

During the visit, he interacted with engineers and technicians who have been working continuously under difficult conditions to restore operations.

He said he was impressed by their dedication, courage, and professionalism despite the challenges.

The minister commended the teams for their resilience and sacrifice, noting that their efforts reflect a strong sense of duty and commitment to national service.

He assured them of the government’s full support as they continue with the restoration work.

He also assured the public that authorities are doing everything possible to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

By: Jacob Aggrey