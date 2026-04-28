Lions, Leos mark environment month with E-waste campaign

Members of the Lions and Leo clubs have undertaken a month-long e-waste awareness campaign to mark Environment Month in April.

They comprise of the Tema Supreme Leo Club, Tema Supreme Lions Club, Kumasi Adehyee Leo Club, Accra Sankofa Leo Club, Regional Maritime University Leo Club and Koforidua UTech Leo Club under Lions Clubs International District 418, Ghana.

The initiative, which commenced on April 1, combined digital outreach with community engagement to highlight the risks associated with improper disposal of electronic waste.

As part of the exercise, organisers rolled out a sustained social media campaign on platforms including Facebook and Instagram, featuring educational videos, animations, photo stories, interactive content such as puzzles and riddles, and perspectives from device repairers.

An online Google meet forum was also organised, bringing together resource persons from various Lions and Leo Clubs to discuss the realities of e-waste and its implications for public health and the environment.

To conclude the campaign, participants visited the Agbogbloshie E-waste Site to engage workers and document conditions at the site.

The project, themed “From Waste to Worth: Rethinking E-Waste in Ghana,” provided a platform for interaction with scrap dealers and workers who depend on this informal recycling process for their livelihoods.

Discussions centred on the risks associated with current disposal practices, particularly the burning of electronic materials, the risk of working without protective boots, hand gloves and masks which poses serious health and environmental concerns.

Project Lead, Leo Priscilla Ofei-Mensah, said the initiative aimed to deepen understanding and promote responsible practices and later provide some working essentials and training on safe recycling processes.

“Impact happens when we understand the problem. When people are aware of the dangers, they can make safer choices for themselves, their families and their communities,” she stated.

Agbogbloshie is one of the country’s major informal processing centres for discarded electronic devices, where materials such as copper and aluminium are recovered. While the activity provides a source of income, it also exposes workers and nearby residents to hazardous substances.

During interactions with the workers, many indicated that economic hardship and limited employment opportunities had led them into the trade.

She noted that the exercise forms part of a broader environmental focus and represents the beginning of sustained efforts to address the e-waste challenge.

She indicated that future interventions would promote safer alternatives that support livelihoods while improving environmental and health conditions.

Partner organisations also contributed to the initiative.

Creative Director at Inkspire Creative Studio, Alexander Annan highlighted the need for responsible management of electronic devices.

In addition, founder for Smiles in Colour, Mercy Peprah Asare drew attention to the health risks, particularly among children in affected communities.

We Communicate Impact handled documentation and storytelling, while Samrich Photography Foundation supported the production process and facilitated youth participation in a photography training initiative.

The team at the end of the activity expressed optimism that the campaign would encourage individuals and institutions to adopt more responsible approaches to electronic waste management. A documentary capturing conditions at the site is expected to be released.

By: Jacob Aggrey