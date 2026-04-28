Ghana Armed Forces military convoy attacked in Binduri, three civilians killed

The Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed that an escort convoy protecting civilians was attacked in Binduri in the Upper East Region, leaving three people dead.

In a press release issued on April 27, 2026, the military said the convoy, which was escorting about 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga, came under gunfire from unknown attackers.

It said the attackers shot at the convoy several times, killing three of the civilians being escorted and injuring one other person.

According to the statement, soldiers returned fire and were able to repel the attack. In the process, seven of the assailants were killed.

The military added that during a follow-up operation, weapons and ammunition were retrieved from a suspect who had taken refuge in a mosque.

The items included a G3 rifle, two loaded magazines, and additional rounds of ammunition.

It said ten other suspects have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Armed Forces cautioned the public against engaging the military or any security agency during operations.

It extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

By: Jacob Aggrey