𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐂 r𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐬 m𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 d𝐫𝐮𝐠 h𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐫𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐢 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has carried out a sweeping anti-drug operation across parts of Greater Accra and the Oti Region mainly to winout unscrupulous elements perpetuating their illicit drug trafficking activities.

The successful exercise led to several arrest and seizure of several suspected narcotic substances over the weekend.

The coordinated raids targeted at known drug dens in the Greater Accra areas include Kissieman, Dome and Kwabenya.

NACOC officers retrieved quantities of illegal drugs and other incriminating materials during the intelligence-led exercise.

At the Oti Region, a major swoop was conducted at Alavanyo, where additional suspects were apprehended and suspected drugs seized.

The operations forms part of NACOC’s intensified nationwide effort to clampdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse activities especially within densely populated urban communities.

Suspects who were arrested during the raids are currently assisting with investigations pending prosecution.

The Commission assures Ghanaians of maintaining its firm position and focus on working tirelessly mainly to identify and clean up all suspected criminal networks linked with the distribution of illicit drugs across the country.

NACOC reiterates its contineuos commitment to fighting the drug menace in the country and urge persons involved in the illegal trade to desist or face the full rigours of the law.