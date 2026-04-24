𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 s𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 c𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence that the reconstruction of the La General Hospital will be completed and ready for commissioning by November 2027, following a site inspection.

Accompanied by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the President commended contractors and workers for the steady progress, stressing the need to maintain momentum to meet the deadline.

He noted that the hospital’s closure had placed significant pressure on nearby facilities, making its completion critical to restoring healthcare access in the area.

The President also outlined plans to repurpose the COVID-era emergency center at Burma Camp to handle emergency cases and reduce treatment delays, while highlighting the government’s broader push toward preventive care through the recently launched Free Primary Healthcare initiative.

The Health Minister explained that the project, which began redevelopment in 2020, faced funding and payment delays but resumed fully in 2025 after outstanding issues were resolved.

He added that the hospital will serve over 50,000 residents in La and surrounding communities, significantly strengthening healthcare delivery in the capital.