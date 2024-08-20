12 finalists selected for Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2024

The semi-finals of the Ecobank Fintech Chal­lenge 2024 was held in Nigeria on Wednesday in which the top finalists for the pro­gramme were unveiled.

The 12 finalist selected are to compete for the coveted $50,000 award prize in the grand finale scheduled for September 27, 2024 in Togo.

The 12 finalists were chosen from a shortlist of 40 appli­cants who are taking part in the exercise which received 1,550 applications from 70 countries across the world.

A Ghanaian, Mr Eugene Tawiah, who is the Chief Exec­utive Officer of SecondSTAX, a Pan-African Fintech company which provides infrastructure for investment for banking and financial institutions, was among the top forty applicants who were shortlisted among the 1,550 applicants.

The other Fintech companies who are part of the 12 finalists are Buupass in Kenya, Mia Pay in Togo, Easy equities in South Africa, Pay Sika in Cameroon, Sawport video banking in Ni­geria, Exuus in Rwanda, Daba Finance in Ivory Coast.

The others are Probiotic in Senegal, Melanin Capital Neo­nank in Kenya, YMO Africa in Guinea, Vault Pay from Dem­ocratic Republic of Congo and Sproutly from Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists after the programme, which was broadcasted virtually from the Ecobank Pan African Center in Lagos, Nigeria, and watched by the Ecobank branches in Africa, the Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager of Ecobank, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, said the programme was intro­duced seven years ago to identify and promote Fintech Companies which were poised for growth.

He stated that so far about 6,500 Fintechs had participated in the programme from about 70 countries across the world.

Dr Kasser Tee said the EcobankFintech Challenge held immense significance for the bank, saying Fintech was a driv­ing force for financial inclusion, innovation, and economic growth across Africa.

“At Ecobank, we are deep­ly committed to supporting fintech innovation, fostering collaboration, and promoting financial integration across the continent. It’s truly inspiring to see the incredible diversity and talent represented by the 1,550 applications from 70 countries,” he stated.

“Our selection among the top forty finalists is a testament to the good work as a Pan-Afri­can company. We look forward to continuing this journey and focus on infrastructure that drives investment,” he stated.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE