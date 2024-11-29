158,000 acquire TVET from 2021-2023 – Director General

A total of 158,000 persons have been equipped with technical and vocational skills under Tech­nical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Mr David Prah, the Director General of TVET, has said.

He noted that the benefi­ciaries, who had gone through various trainings, could find jobs as they had been given employ­able skills. Mr Prah was speaking at the National TVET Campaign float in Accra on the theme: ‘Transforming Ghana Through TVET.

The float attended by 23 Technical and Vocational schools in the Greater Accra Region, and staff of TVET, started from the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to the TVET headquarters at Ok­ponglo, a suburb of Accra.

The students, wielded placard extolling the virtues of TVET, while dancing to musical tunes from spinners on a flatbed trailer. The inscriptions on the placards include “TVET is good skill,” “TVET is worth learning,” Encourage others to be part of TVET.”

Mr Prah said the TVET pro­gramme had equipped Ghanaian youth with industry relevant skills, making them more employable in the job market, adding that the beneficiaries were from 2021 to 2023

According to Mr Prah, by acquiring practical skills, TVET graduates had contributed to increased productivity in various sectors of the economy.

According to him the GTVP had provided opportunities for many Ghanaian youth to access TVET programmes, which pro­moted “inclusivity and equity in education.”

He further indicated that the government’s commitment to TVET development had also led to the establishment of a National Apprenticeship Policy, which sup­ported competency-based skills development in TVET policy, and has enhanced apprenticeship opportunities in Ghana, fostering better employability and produc­tivity.

“Ghana’s TVET sector has made significant strides in recent years, offering numerous bene­fits to Ghanaian youth and the economy as a whole. As the government continues to invest in TVET development, the future looks bright for Ghana’s youth and the country’s econom­ic growth.

We are building the capacity of the TVET teachers to equip them with the new curricular in order to help the student to be equipped with 21st century training,” he added.

Moreover, he mentioned that next year all TVET schools would receive new buses to help them to make the movement of the schools more effective and with ease.

According to Mr Prah, Gha­naians needed to encourage their wards to see the worth of TVET.

“The mindset of students, who are not academically in­clined, were the ones that attend TVET needs to be change,” he said.

The TVET initiative was launched in 2017, which focuses on construction, Agriculture Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Energy, Cre­ative Arts and Hospitality.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE