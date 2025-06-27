17 persons arrested for illegal mining in Western Region

The Western Central Regional Police Command continues its anti-galamsey operations.

In two coordinated operations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Adamaso and Wassa Mamieso, the operation teams arrested seventeen (17) persons and seized related equipment.

At Adamaso, the team arrested Twelve persons including Abraham Antwi (26), Jeremiah Adusei (37), Eric Martey (41), George Amoah (45), Misasa Jonas (25), Larry Ndaaso (42), Ezekiel Dome (22), Bismark Adu (19), Alex Sabla (34), Godfrey Acheampong (29), Ebenezer Mensah (21), and Emmanuel Appiah (25) were arrested.

Five (5) pumping machines were seized.

In another intelligence-led operation near the Mamie River in Wassa Mamieso, five (5) suspects, Junior Simon (21), Stephen Tetteh (30), Samuel Kwarteng (19), Matthew Wofatey (20), and Seidu Ayigbe (30) were arrested and a “Sunny Excavator 215 Control Board” was seized.

All the suspects are in police custody assisting investigation, whiles the retrieved exhibits have been retained.