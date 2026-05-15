Eric Adu Gyamfi wins Man of the Match award in Ghana’s draw against Algeria

Black Starlets midfielder Eric Adu Gyamfi has been named Man of the Match following his outstanding performance in Ghana’s 2-2 draw against Algeria in their opening Group D game at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The talented youngster delivered a memorable display and capped it with a sensational goal that will surely be remembered as one of the finest strikes of the tournament so far.

After Ghana had taken an early lead through Isaac Barfo in the second minute, Eric Adu Gyamfi doubled the advantage in spectacular fashion on the 10th minute with an audacious long-range volley from the center area that left the Algerian goalkeeper helpless.

His energy, creativity and composure in midfield played a major role in Ghana’s bright start as the Black Starlets dominated large spells of the first half and created several scoring opportunities. The midfielder consistently troubled the Algerian defense with his movement and passing while also contributing defensively whenever the team lost possession.

Despite Ghana surrendering their two-goal lead in the second half, Eric Adu Gyamfi’s individual brilliance stood out throughout the contest and earned him the deserved recognition after the final whistle.

The Black Starlets looked on course for victory after a commanding opening half, but Algeria fought back strongly after the break to score twice before missing a late penalty that could have completed the comeback.

Ghana will now turn attention to their crucial second group game against Senegal on May 17, with the Black Starlets hoping to build on the positives from their opening performance and strengthen their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS