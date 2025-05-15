2 former govt appointees charged with causing financial loss to the state

After months of pains­taking investigations into the alleged payment of $2 million payment toward the pro­curement of a sky train for Ghana in 2018, two former government appointees, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi and one other have been charged by the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice for willfully causing financial loss to the state.

Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi, a former board member of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), together with the immedi­ate past Chief Executive of GIIF, Solomon Asamoah, have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, intentional dissipation of public funds, and intentional dissipation of public funds under the Public Property Protection Decree.

The charges had been filed at the High Court, Accra (Criminal Division 4).

Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine said in February 2019, the accused authorised a $2 million payment from GIIF to Africa Investor Holdings Limited for preliminary work on the Sky Train project—a system that was never built.

According to him, the pay­ment was reportedly made with­out proper board approval.

He said the Sky Train project, initiated in 2018 as a public-pri­vate partnership for an urban rail system in Accra, involved a memorandum of understand­ing between the Ministry of Railways Development, Africa Investor Holdings, and GIIF.

However, investigations revealed that the $2 million dis­bursement lacked due diligence and violated GIIF’s governance protocols.

Dr Dominic Ayine further stated that the accused acted outside their mandate, causing significant financial harm to the state.

“The payment was unau­thorised, and the project never materialised. This is a clear case of financial misconduct,” the charge sheet indicated.

The case will proceed in the High Court, with the AG’s office indicating that some GIIF board members have agreed to testify as prosecution witnesses.

This prosecution forms part of the government’s broader crackdown on financial malfea­sance, following earlier warnings of pending charges in both the Sky Train and National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandals

BY MALIK SULLEMANA