2 policemen remanded over alleged robbery

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded two off-duty police consta­bles in custody for allegedly attacking and robbing an Okada rider of GH¢73,700.

General Lance Corporals Philmon Agbevem and Pe­ter Kwame Badagbor, both stationed at the Accra Central District Police Command, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The accused were said to have forced the complainant to transfer money from his mobile phone to another mobile phone registered in the name of Hope Alorvordzi.

The two policemen, repre­sented by their counsel, Mr Andy Vortia, have denied all charges.

The accused would re-appear before the court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, on September 10, 2024.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kofi Anane, led by ASP Em­manuel Haligah, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Amertodor, is an Okada rider, who lives in Adenta, in Accra.

The court heard that the two policemen riding a motorcycle, apprehended the complainant following the allegation that he (complainant) and his pillion rider had stolen a purse containing a mobile phone and other personal effects, belonging to the woman, at the National Theatre, and were heading towards the Thomas Sankara roundabout.

According to the prosecution, the accused, dressed in police uniform and armed with a rifle, trailed the motorcyclists, and King traffic light in front of the Jubilee House.

In trying to apprehend them, the rider escaped, but the pillion rider, the complainant, was arrested.

The prosecution said the two policemen subjected the com­plainant to severe beatings and handcuffed him.

The policemen forcefully transferred GH¢3,700 from the complainant’s phone to a mobile phone number with the name Hope Alovordzi, and took GH¢120 from him.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Canton­ments and also to the Criminal Investigations Department, Headquarters, for further inves­tigation.

The accused were appre­hended and during interroga­tion, they admitted to arresting the complainant, but denied the amount of money stated on the charge sheet. —GNA