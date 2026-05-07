Police arrest six for alleged impersonation at Agona Akwakwa

The Ghana police has arrested six persons for allegedly impersonating security officers and harassing some Chinese nationals at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta in the Central Region.

According to a press release issued by the Central Regional Public Affairs Unit of the police on May 7, the Agona Swedru District Police Command received a distress call around 12:00 p.m. on May 6 about six men who had stormed the premises of S. I Jun Manufacturing Company Limited in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887 V.

The police stated that three of the suspects were dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms, one wore a military uniform while the remaining two were in civilian clothes.

The suspects allegedly claimed to be National Security operatives and were accused of assaulting and harassing some Chinese nationals at the company.

According to the statement, a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving the information.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle parked at the premises and discovered that three Chinese nationals identified as Man Guan, Chin Min and MA Kaixiang had been handcuffed.

The police identified the suspects as Agyemang Benjamin, 32, Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48, Ofori Isaac, 35, Adom Bills, 32, Hayford Boafo, 47, and Ato Mchenry, 48.

The statement noted that all six suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police further explained that the Military Police, the Ghana Immigration Service and National Security had been contacted to verify the identities of the suspects.

Chief Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie of the Central Regional Public Affairs Unit indicated that investigations into the case are ongoing.

By: Jacob Aggrey