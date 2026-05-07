We are yet to receive details of new Black Stars coach’s salary structure- Kofi Adams

The minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams says the government is yet to receive official documentation from the Ghana Football Association regarding the salary structure of newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz.

Addressing a question from ghanaiantimes.com.gh journalist at the press launch of Ghana House ahead of the commonwealth games in Glasglow, the Sports Minister explained that discussions on the coach’s salary package cannot be concluded until the necessary documents are submitted by the Football Association.

“I haven’t received the documentation from the FA. So once we receive the documentation, then we will know what is involved and what is not involved,” he said.

Mr. Adams noted that issues surrounding taxes are sometimes handled differently depending on the agreement between the ministry and the Ghana Football Association.

“Mostly the tax part, sometimes it is the FA that pays or the ministry pays the tax, and the person has a standard figure,” he added.

The Minister’s comments come amid growing public interest in the financial details of the Black Stars’ new technical setup ahead of upcoming international competitions.

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo was reported to have earned a monthly salary believed to be around 50,000 US dollars during his time with the national team.

However, the government is yet to disclose the terms and conditions tied to Carlos Queiroz’s reported appointment.

Meanwhile, Ghana continues preparations for upcoming international assignments, including the friendlies and major continental tournaments, as the Black Stars seek to rebuild confidence and improve performances on the international stage.

By: Jacob Aggrey