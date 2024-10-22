2024 elections: Vote based on competence not tribe… Weija-Gbawe Constituency parliamentary aspirant

The parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has implored Ghanaians to be guided by the competence of can­didates to determine their vote in the upcoming general election.

“We should not push tribal politics. People should be voted for based on their capabilities, their capacity and what they can do and that should be the only benchmark for electing a candidate in this elections”, he said.

Mr Shaib was speaking at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Emmanuel Congregation-Djaman last Sunday, as part of his cam­paign tour of the constituency to solicit the votes of constituents in the December 7 polls.

Going against Felix Odartey Lamptey, of the National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC) and two other candidates, Mr Shaib, stated that his works in the area, even though unelected, speaks for itself and was optimistic that, it would earn him the nod as the next Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Outlining his vision for the area including a health for all policy which will see regular medical screening of constituents as well as a facelift of health facilities in the area, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) also disclosed plans to establish a job creation centre to tackle youth unemploy­ment.

He said while small and medi­um enterprises (SMEs) would be supported with soft loans to boost their economic viability, the “Jerry Ahmed Scholarship” scheme would also support brilliant but needy students as well as persons interest­ed in learning a vocation to improve the lives of constituents.

On road infrastructure, which was a major challenge in the con­stituency, Mr Shaib promised of liaising with resident associations and the Assembly to upgrade the road networks while ensuring that basic amenities like water, light and security were provided.

The first timer who beat incum­bent, Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, at the NPP primaries to contest for the elections, assured electorates of having their interest at heart and would operate an open-door policy when elected into office.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Mr Michael Danquah, appealed to members to retain the NPP in power to continue its “good deeds for the people of Ghana.”

“The Bawumia-Ahmed team can be trusted and they are sure to prioritise the completion of all delayed projects and bring true development to the people of Weija-Gbawe.”

The Agent in-charge of the Emmanuel Congregation, Catechist Eric Baidoo Andam, prayed for the candidate and his entourage, charging them to uphold peace be­fore, during and after the elections.

