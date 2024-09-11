2024 G.T Oddoye Memorial tennis championship ends

The 2024 edition of the G.T Oddoye Memorial tennis champi­onships ended successfully on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Ten­nis Club with an impressive final matches from the youngsters.

It attracted over 300 children drawn from Techiman, Tema, Ashaiman, Winneba, Akro­pong-Akuapim, Takoradi and Ac­cra, and competed in U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-19 categories.

A member of the Oddoye family presenting a certificate to girls U-16 winner, Ayidaama Akaguri

In the boys U-10 Singles event, Stephen Boateng from Tema defeated Solomon Dow­uona from the Stadium Club in Accra 4-2,2-4,4-2 to emerge the winner just as Georgette Okyere from Winneba defeated Helen Adjei of the Korle-Bu Club 5-3,5- 3 to grab honours in the division.

The pride of St Francis Ashaiman club, Maxwell and Nhyira Antwi shared honours in the boys and girls U-12 segment where they accounted for Ernest Sarkodie Frimpong from Tema and Anna Nyarkoh from Winneba on the same outcome, 4-2,4-1.

Jeff Frimpong from the Ghana Club was the star in the boys U-14 division, putting up a stellar show to defeat Richmond Frimpong 4-2,4-1 with Georgette Nortey also dominating the girls category where she emerged victorious against her Accra Stadium club mate, Phyllis Kotey, after a two set victory of 6-4, 6-2.

At the U-16 level, Donatus Nyaaba from St Francis Ashaiman defeated Daniel Adom from the Accra Stadium club 6-3, 6-2 to be adjudged winner just as Winneba’s

Ayidaama Akaguri beat her stable mate Christabel Aduafo Collins 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

In the Doubles event, Grace Naa Dromor Tetteh and Nhyira Antwi partnered to beat Anna Nyarkoh and Georgette Okyere 7-5 to win the girls 10/12 doubles event.

In the girls 14/16 doubles, Ay­idaana Akaguri and Sugru Akaguri proved too strong for Christabel Aduafo Collins and Ewurama Mensah, winning with a verdict of 6-4.

The partnership of Solomon Dowuona and Ernest Sarkodie Frimpong proved efficient, beating Jafter Dowuona and Stephen Boateng 6-3 to win the boys 10/12 doubles competition.

Jeff Frimpong and Samuel Obido Aryeetey beat Joseph Atit­sogbe and Bryan Adama 7-5 to win the boys 14/16 doubles event.

The Tournament Coordinator, Mr Peter Annan, told the media that the championship supported by Akai House to honour the memory of the late G.T Oddoye was a success.

“The aim is not just to honour the memory of the late Oddoye but to see the abundance of tal­ents and harness them to become world beaters.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER