2024 G.T Oddoye Memorial tennis championship ends
The 2024 edition of the G.T Oddoye Memorial tennis championships ended successfully on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club with an impressive final matches from the youngsters.
It attracted over 300 children drawn from Techiman, Tema, Ashaiman, Winneba, Akropong-Akuapim, Takoradi and Accra, and competed in U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-19 categories.
In the boys U-10 Singles event, Stephen Boateng from Tema defeated Solomon Dowuona from the Stadium Club in Accra 4-2,2-4,4-2 to emerge the winner just as Georgette Okyere from Winneba defeated Helen Adjei of the Korle-Bu Club 5-3,5- 3 to grab honours in the division.
The pride of St Francis Ashaiman club, Maxwell and Nhyira Antwi shared honours in the boys and girls U-12 segment where they accounted for Ernest Sarkodie Frimpong from Tema and Anna Nyarkoh from Winneba on the same outcome, 4-2,4-1.
Jeff Frimpong from the Ghana Club was the star in the boys U-14 division, putting up a stellar show to defeat Richmond Frimpong 4-2,4-1 with Georgette Nortey also dominating the girls category where she emerged victorious against her Accra Stadium club mate, Phyllis Kotey, after a two set victory of 6-4, 6-2.
At the U-16 level, Donatus Nyaaba from St Francis Ashaiman defeated Daniel Adom from the Accra Stadium club 6-3, 6-2 to be adjudged winner just as Winneba’s
Ayidaama Akaguri beat her stable mate Christabel Aduafo Collins 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
In the Doubles event, Grace Naa Dromor Tetteh and Nhyira Antwi partnered to beat Anna Nyarkoh and Georgette Okyere 7-5 to win the girls 10/12 doubles event.
In the girls 14/16 doubles, Ayidaana Akaguri and Sugru Akaguri proved too strong for Christabel Aduafo Collins and Ewurama Mensah, winning with a verdict of 6-4.
The partnership of Solomon Dowuona and Ernest Sarkodie Frimpong proved efficient, beating Jafter Dowuona and Stephen Boateng 6-3 to win the boys 10/12 doubles competition.
Jeff Frimpong and Samuel Obido Aryeetey beat Joseph Atitsogbe and Bryan Adama 7-5 to win the boys 14/16 doubles event.
The Tournament Coordinator, Mr Peter Annan, told the media that the championship supported by Akai House to honour the memory of the late G.T Oddoye was a success.
“The aim is not just to honour the memory of the late Oddoye but to see the abundance of talents and harness them to become world beaters.
BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER