Asare’s exploits saves day for Hearts

A heroic display by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare yesterday powered Accra Hearts of Oak to a first win in five league games after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

But for the agility of the new Black Stars goalie, the Phobi­ans would have thrown away a 23rd-minute goal from midfielder Raphael Amponsah.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side had lost four of their last five games without scoring in three of those fixtures; the last was a 1-0 loss to Nations FC in midweek.

Against the run of play, Ampon­sah received a pass from about 25 yards and hit a long-range strike for the opener.

Ten minutes later, Kelvin Nkru­mah nearly equalised with a header that missed the post by inches.

Hearts nearly doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when Asa­moah Boateng Afriyie out jumped goalkeeper Abdul Jabal, but his header missed the empty post.

Hearts v Medeama

In the second half, Medeama lift­ed their game and brought the best out of goalkeeper Asare, who made three match-defining saves to keep the score in favour of Hearts.

He scored full marks on the 67th minute when he drew a point-blank save from Emmanuel Owusu’s close-range shot.

Asare was again called into action to parry over the goal line a strike from Owusu.

In the 87th minute, Asare went on his knees to block a low, goal-bound strike from Derrick Fordjour to protect the Phobian lead.

