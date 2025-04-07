Asare’s exploits saves day for Hearts
A heroic display by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare yesterday powered Accra Hearts of Oak to a first win in five league games after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.
But for the agility of the new Black Stars goalie, the Phobians would have thrown away a 23rd-minute goal from midfielder Raphael Amponsah.
Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side had lost four of their last five games without scoring in three of those fixtures; the last was a 1-0 loss to Nations FC in midweek.
Against the run of play, Amponsah received a pass from about 25 yards and hit a long-range strike for the opener.
Ten minutes later, Kelvin Nkrumah nearly equalised with a header that missed the post by inches.
Hearts nearly doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when Asamoah Boateng Afriyie out jumped goalkeeper Abdul Jabal, but his header missed the empty post.
In the second half, Medeama lifted their game and brought the best out of goalkeeper Asare, who made three match-defining saves to keep the score in favour of Hearts.
He scored full marks on the 67th minute when he drew a point-blank save from Emmanuel Owusu’s close-range shot.
Asare was again called into action to parry over the goal line a strike from Owusu.
In the 87th minute, Asare went on his knees to block a low, goal-bound strike from Derrick Fordjour to protect the Phobian lead.
BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY