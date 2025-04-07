Heart of Lions hold Kotoko in pulsating clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko put up a brave fight but failed to tame Kpando Heart of Lions in their top match day 25 fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), sharing the spoils with a 1-1 scoreline yesterday.

The game lived up to its usual billing as both sides tried so hard to undo the other but failed to find the back of the net again.

It was not the result both sides aimed for, especially the Porcu­pine Warriors who had aimed at winning to stretch the lead at the top; but it was enough to keep their top four hopes alive.

The Lions had the upper hand in both halves, but it was Kotoko that created the best chances, es­pecially in the first half which they scored the opener on the stroke of halftime.

But back from resumption, it took the host just five minutes to secure parity from an Ishmael Addo’s header.

In front of an encouraging crowd, both sides sold a classic that saw action moved from one end of the field to the other.

With Emmanuel Antwi and Al­bert Amoah constantly knocking on the Lions gate, it was clear the Lions were living dangerously.

The Lions defence, however, lived up to expectation, keeping a close eye on the two danger men.

However, in the last two min­utes of additional time in the first half, Justice Blay fired a rocket that caught the Heart of Lions rear men ball watching as the ball zoomed straight into the net.

It was a great goal from a position both sets of players least expected the experienced mid­fielder to try his luck from.

But the Lions roared in the sec­ond half, forcing the Porcupines into defensive mode.

And in the 49th minute, the Kotoko defence yielded to the pressure from the host as Ishmael Addo out-jumped his marker to powerfully nod home the equal­iser.

That compelled Kotoko to throw everything into the game but the closest they came was a narrow miss from Albert Amoah whose shot after a swift turn missed the post by inches.

The outcome still left Kotoko at the top, following Goldstars 2-0 defeat at the Tuba Astro Turf to Dreams FC.

