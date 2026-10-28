2026 Ballon d’Or winners
Men’s Ballon d’Or – Harry Kane – Bayern Munich & England
Women’s Ballon d’Or – Alexia Putellas – Barcelona/London City & Spain
Men’s Coach of the Year – Luis de la Fuente – Spain
Women’s Coach of the Year – Pere Romeu – Barcelona
Men’s Young Talent of the Year – Lamine Yamal – Barcelona & Spain
Women’s Young Talent of the Year – Vicky Lopez – Barcelona & Spain
Men’s Striker of the Year – Harry Kane – Bayern Munich & England
Women’s Striker of the Year – Charlyn Corral – CF Pachuca & Mexico
Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Unai Simon – Athletic Bilbao & Spain
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Cata Coll – Barcelona & Spain
Men’s Club of the Year – Paris Saint-Germain
Women’s Club of the Year – Barcelona
Socrates Award (for humanitarian work) – Bukayo Saka – Arsenal & England