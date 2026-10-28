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2026 Ballon d’Or winners

October 28, 2026
1 minute read

Men’s Ballon d’Or – Harry Kane – Bayern Munich & England

Women’s Ballon d’Or – Alexia Putellas – Barcelona/London City & Spain

Men’s Coach of the Year – Luis de la Fuente – Spain

Women’s Coach of the Year – Pere Romeu – Barcelona

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