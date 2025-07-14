Lyles wins Tebogo rematch: ..Wanyonyi tops high class 800m at Monaco Diamond League

American Noah Lyles made an im­pressive season debut in the 200 metres to beat Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday, where Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi outclassed a high-class 800 me­tres field.

An injury-hampered cam­paign had raised doubts over three-times world 200m champi­on Lyles’s chances of defending his title in Tokyo in September, but the 100m Olympic gold med­allist responded to the doubters in style.

Lyles finished third over 200m in Paris last year but short­ly after finishing the race won by Botswana’s Tebogo the American said he had COVID-19, and the pair had not faced each other since then.

Tebogo was quick out of the blocks and stuck with Lyles around the bend with the two side by side going into the home straight but the American pulled away in the final 50 metres to win in 19.88 seconds with Tebogo coming home in 19.97.

As defending champion, Lyles does not need to worry about qualifying from the U.S. cham­pionships at the end of July, and will head to London to compete in the 100m next week.

The highly anticipated men’s 800m, which featured all eight Olympic finalists from Paris, was expected to threaten David Rud­isha’s world record of 1:40.91 which has stood since 2012.

Olympic champion Wanyo­nyi hit the front down the back straight, opening up an unassail­able gap and finishing in a time of 1:41.44, ahead of American Josh Hoey, who failed to make last year’s Olympics but won the world indoor title in March.

Femke Bol is now unbeaten in 28 Diamond League 400m hurdles races after the Dutch­woman sailed to a world lead and meeting record of 51.95 seconds.

The 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, racing in her final season, set the early pace but Bol looked comfortable and eased into the lead rounding the final bend.

Olympic champion Paulino Marileidy had to battle down the home straight before catching American 21-year-old Aaliyah Butler in the closing metres to win the women’s 400 flat.

Olympic gold medallist Masai Russell continues to struggle since breaking the American record in early May, finishing fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles won by Jamaica’s Megan Tapper. Russell also finished fourth in Eugene on Saturday.

Two-times Olympic and world pole vault champion, Mondo Duplantis, was the only athlete to clear six metres, setting a meeting record of 6.05, but failed in his three attempts at 6.29 to break the world record for a 13th time.

In the final race of the evening, St Lucian Julien Alfred bounced back from her defeat in Eugene to win the women’s 100m, with the Olympic champi­on posting 10.79.-Reuters