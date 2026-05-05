2026 U-20 WWCQ: Black Princesses must improve to seal qualification -Coach Simpson

Black Princesses coach, Charles Simpson, is targeting an improved performance from his charges in the second leg of the final round qualifier for the upcoming 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament against the Queen Cranes of Uganda on Saturday.

The Black Princesses will leave Ghana for Uganda to face their opponents in the second leg clash at the FUFA Stadium in Kadiba.

Charles Sampson

Ahead of the game, Coach Simpson has stressed the need for his side to improve in order to seal qualification.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the coach admitted that his side faced some challenges which he hoped to rectify before the second leg to secure qualification.

“Today, we tried to adjust our style of play; we played deeper than we should have, but with that, we lacked the connection the team needed,” he said.

“In the first half, we didn’t play well in midfield; we were playing the ball over our midfielders. The coordination and movement in the middle were problematic; this affected our effectiveness upfront.”

“The Ugandans brought a different type of physicality to the game, which wore our players down a little. Our aim was to play around them as quickly as possible to avoid physical contact. We did not achieve this in the first half, but we improved in the second half, and we will continue to enhance this aspect in the second leg.”

He praised the team’s character and attitude after going down, stating that it demonstrated their strength and ability to handle challenges thrown at them.

He revealed that they will continue to work on the physical aspects of the game and improve the team’s set pieces.

Despite the early dominance, it was the visitors that piled pressure on the host but the backline of Diana Amoako and Margaret Agyapomaa kept their attackers in check.

That defence was, however, breached on the 32nd minute when defender Vicky Atyeronimungu passed to skipper Agnes Nabukenya to shoot into the roof of the net for the opener.

The Black Princesses laboured for the equaliser but the Queen Cranes held their own to end the half in front.

Back from the break, the Black Princesses kept probing for the equaliser and were rightfully rewarded in the 56th minute following a towering header from Priscilla Mensah from a free-kick taken by skipper Linda Owusu Ansah.

Latifa Abesik gave Ghana the lead five minutes to the end after she was set up by substitute Jessica Appiah.

With the ball glued to her feet, Appiah weaved her way through a number of defenders into the box before setting her up.

The Queen Cranes will host the return leg on Saturday, May 9 at the FUFA Stadium Kadiba in Uganda.

The aggregate winner will qualify to the 12th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the biennial international women’s youth football championship in Poland on September 5-27.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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