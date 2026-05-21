Black Stars train for Mexico friendly

Twenty-two players have arrived in Puebla for tomorrow’s international friendly against Mexico.

The Black Stars have been camping since Sunday, with Terry Yegbe, Nathaniel Adjei and Jan Kwasi Gyamerah joining the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The last training exercise had 22 players available with morale among the players high as each player tries to catch the new coach’s attention.

Ghana have lined up the fixture as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in Mexico, Canada, and the United States in June.

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