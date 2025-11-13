2026 World Cup Play-Offs: Nigeria and Gabon Clash in Morocco

Either Nigeria or Gabon will take a step closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification today as the two nations meet in a high-stakes semifinal at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The match is part of the second round of African qualification for the global showpiece, featuring the four best second-placed finishers from the group stage. The tournament follows a knockout format of two semifinals and a final, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament in March 2026, where two spots at the World Cup are up for grabs.

Victor Osimhen – Nigeria

Nigeria secured their spot in the second round on the final day of the group stage by defeating Benin 4-0 at home, finishing second in Group C, one point behind South Africa. Despite a slow start to qualifying, the Super Eagles have improved significantly under head coach Éric Chelle, who took over in January. Under his guidance, Nigeria recorded four wins and two draws in their bid for qualification. Nigeria has appeared in six World Cups, with their most recent participation in 2018. As a traditional African powerhouse, the Super Eagles are eager to return to the global stage, having missed the last two tournaments.

Gabon, meanwhile, finished second in Group F, narrowly missing automatic qualification to AFCON champions Ivory Coast by a single point. The Panthers lost only one match during the campaign, winning eight and drawing one, making them the best-performing second-placed team. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored seven goals in five qualifying games, while winger Denis Bouanga recorded eight goals and three assists in 10 games. Bouanga will mark his 50th international appearance, potentially making him the game-changer for Gabon.

Gabon has never participated in a FIFA World Cup, and today’s encounter represents a historic opportunity for the nation.

