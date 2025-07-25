27 persons arrested, excavators and weapons seized at Ankaase Gyadam

The Ghana Police Service, in a coordinated intelligence-led operation, has arrested twenty-seven (27) male suspects during an anti-illegal mining operation at Ankaase Gyadam, near Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region on Friday, July 25, 2025

The suspects were arrested while actively engaging in illegal mining activities at various sites in the area.

During the operation, some individuals attempted to obstruct and attack police officers on duty, wielding machetes and other offensive implements.

Eleven (11) excavators, one (1) bulldozer, one (1) pump-action shotgun, three (3) saloon vehicles, one (1) Mitsubishi pickup truck, one (1) pick loader, several water pumping machines, and other mining equipment were seized from the sites.

All the suspects are in police custody assisting investigation, while exhibits have been retained in secure custody.