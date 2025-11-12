295 Victims Rescued by EOCO–QNET Joint Operations in Ashanti Region

KUMASI – A joint operation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and Global Wellness Company (QNET) has rescued 295 human trafficking victims and arrested 25 suspects in Kenyasi and Buoho, Ashanti Region.

The crackdown, carried out on Thursday, November 6, 2025, targeted networks exploiting QNET’s name to lure individuals through fraudulent job offers, scholarship schemes, and overseas travel packages.

Dominic Mensah, Head of EOCO’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, revealed that suspects were also involved in cybersecurity theft, preying on vulnerable individuals with deceptive schemes. “This operation builds on previous raids that rescued 231 foreign nationals in April and 35 more in October, bringing the total number of victims rescued in 2025 under the EOCO–QNET partnership to 561,” he said.

Theodocia Naana Bennieh Quartey, Head of Compliance at QNET, clarified that the arrested individuals were not official company representatives. She confirmed that QNET had terminated or suspended multiple distributors involved in fraudulent activities and has now established a Compliance Office in Accra to verify distributor credentials and assist victims seeking justice.

To enhance transparency, QNET appointed media personality Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray) as its official Spokesperson and Agent in Ghana. Ms Quartey added that QNET plans to extend operations to all 16 regions of Ghana to expose fraudulent activities conducted under its name.

EOCO and QNET urged the public to exercise caution, conduct background checks, and report suspicious recruitment schemes through official channels, rather than relying on social media.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE,

KUMASI

