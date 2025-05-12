3 armed robbers get 19 years

The Ho Circuit Court, last Friday, sentenced three armed robbers to a total of 19 years imprisonment.

Mercy Sokpe, 22, Atsu Kuma­sa, 25, and Godfred Dzidonu, 19, who were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

They pleaded guilty to the charges, and the court, presided by Mr Osman Abdul-Hakeem, sentenced the three to three years each on the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Atsu Kamasa and God­fred Dzidonu were additionally sentenced to five years each for robbery.

Briefing journalists in Ho, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Felix Danku, said the convicts robbed the complainant, Elijah Torgbedzi, 21, of his iphone six mobile phone valued at GH¢700 at the Ho central market area.

DSP Danku noted that Mercy Sokpe approached the complainant and requested to use his (complainant) phone to take pictures, and the com­plainant obliged.

He said in the process of taking the pictures, Mercy Sokpe signaled the two accomplic­es, who attacked the complainant with scissors, and the three bolted with the phone.

DSP Danku also revealed that the complainant raised the alarm, and Dzidonu was arrested in pro­cession of the phone, and handed over to the police.

DSP Danku appealed to the public to provide timely and accurate information to the police to enable them carry out their duties of ensuring law and order and protecting lives and property.

