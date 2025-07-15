43 nations set for 3rd African U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta

Excitement is building in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State in Nigeria, as they prepare to host the 3rd edition of the CAA African U18/U20 Combined Athletics Championships from 16 – 20 July, 2025.

This prestigious event will bring together Africa’s brightest young track and field stars, with 54 countries expected to participate at the upgraded MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A remarkable 43 countries have already confirmed their attendance, with 937 athletes and officials registered for the event.

Africa’s athletic powerhouses, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt, are all confirmed to be represented. They will be joined by strong contenders such as Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, and Uganda.

The host nation, Nigeria, is fielding the largest delegation, with 132 participants (60 male athletes, 50 female athletes, and 22 officials). South Africa followed with a 100-member contingent (42 men, 40 women, and 18 officials). Ethiopia (69 delegates), Kenya (67 representatives), and Algeria (65 participants) will also send strong teams.

“The preparations are in top gear, the facilities have been upgraded, and everybody on the ground is happy that the competition is coming to Nigeria,” said Tonobok Okowa, the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Vice President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

The local organisers are working to ensure a world-class experience for participants. Every detail, from logistics, transportation, accommodation, feeding, competition services, and liaison support, is fine-tuned to deliver a memorable championship.

This championship comes just two months after Abeokuta successfully hosted over 15,000 athletes and officials for the Gateway Games 2024 (22nd National Sports Festival).

The city received widespread commendation for its excellent organisation, hospitality, and infrastructure, solidifying its reputation as a rising destination for major sporting events in Africa.

With the upcoming CAA African U18/U20 Championships and other international events on the horizon, Nigeria is quickly becoming a leading hub for sports development, youth engagement and international competition.

Certified by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), the championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of youthful energy and continental pride, highlighting Africa’s next generation of track and field champions.-athletics.africa