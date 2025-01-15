44 men arrested for raping Kerala Dalit girl for five years …2 accused abroad
The Kerala police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case of a Dalit girl’s sexual abuse in Pathanamthitta, has arrested 44 individuals so far. District Inspector General (DIG), S Ajeetha Begum, confirmed that 30 FIRs have been registered, implicating 59 accused.
Two of the accused are absconding and believed to be abroad. DIG Begum stated that Look out Circulars and a Red Corner notice through Interpol are being considered. Efforts are also underway to locate and arrest 13 more individuals connected to the case.
The investigation revealed the girl, now 18, was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13. Among the accused are sports trainers, classmates, and fellow athletes. The abuse reportedly occurred in multiple locations, including a private bus stand, a rubber plantation, and the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.
“We are conducting a fool proof and scientific investigation. No accused will be spared,” she assured.
The girl’s ordeal came to light during a Child Welfare Committee counselling session after her teachers flagged concerns about changes in her behaviour.
Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar and supervised by District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar, the SIT consists of over 30 officers, including women personnel. DIG Begum mentioned additional officers will join the team after the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
The police are focusing on gathering scientific evidence, examining mobile phones, and securing all necessary documentation to build a robust case.
The National Commission for Women has demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and sought a detailed action-taken report within three days. The commission stressed the need for a fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.
-INDIA TODAY