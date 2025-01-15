44 men arrested for raping Kerala Dalit girl for five years …2 accused abroad

The Kerala police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case of a Dalit girl’s sexual abuse in Pathanamthitta, has arrested 44 individuals so far. District Inspector General (DIG), S Ajeetha Begum, confirmed that 30 FIRs have been registered, implicat­ing 59 accused.

Two of the accused are abscond­ing and believed to be abroad. DIG Begum stated that Look out Circulars and a Red Corner notice through Interpol are being consid­ered. Efforts are also underway to locate and arrest 13 more individu­als connected to the case.

The investigation revealed the girl, now 18, was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13. Among the accused are sports trainers, classmates, and fellow ath­letes. The abuse reportedly occurred in multiple locations, including a pri­vate bus stand, a rubber plantation, and the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.

“We are conducting a fool proof and scientific investigation. No ac­cused will be spared,” she assured.

The girl’s ordeal came to light during a Child Welfare Committee counselling session after her teach­ers flagged concerns about changes in her behaviour.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar and super­vised by District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar, the SIT consists of over 30 officers, including women personnel. DIG Begum mentioned additional officers will join the team after the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The police are focusing on gath­ering scientific evidence, examining mobile phones, and securing all necessary documentation to build a robust case.

The National Commission for Women has demanded the immedi­ate arrest of all accused and sought a detailed action-taken report within three days. The commission stressed the need for a fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

