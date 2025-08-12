5 arrested in connection with motorbike attacks in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested five persons suspected to be behind a series of violent robberies perpetrated by a gang of motorbike riders, popularly known as the “Ak­washee Boys,” within Accra.

The suspects are Iddrisu Razark, alias Iddi, 27; Iliasu Amidu, 25; Serlorm Kportor, alias Scammer or Sheriff, 24; Noah Asumbono, 26; and Collins Anafo, alias Asamoah, 27, who was the latest to be arrested.

A police statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, said in the evening of July 12, 2025, that the suspects attacked a 74-year-old woman at Adabraka using machetes.

The victim, who had closed her shop at Sempe and was on her way to take transport home, was robbed of her handbag containing shop keys, a Nokia phone, and GH¢700.

She sustained severe ma­chete wounds on both arms and is receiving medical treatment.

During interrogation, Razark told the police that Anafo inflicted the machete wounds while he rode the motorbike during the attack.

Amidu also admitted to stealing about 15 motorbikes from different parts of Accra, including Pokuase, Bortianor, Sampa Valley, Spintex, Achimo­ta, Madina, Ablekuma Fan Milk, Legon, Adabraka, and Korle Gonno Beach.

He named his accomplices and said the stolen bikes were sold to one Sule at Agbog­bloshie.

According to the police, the suspects led investigators to the various crime scenes, and efforts were underway to arrest the remaining accomplices and recover more stolen motorbikes.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to fighting robbery and other violent crimes and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

—GNA