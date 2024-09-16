60 players invited to Black Maidens camp

The technical team of the national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens, has invited two batches of players for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) at Pram­pram.

The first batch of young football talents will report to the GSCE today while the second batch is scheduled to report on Thursday.

Each batch, made up of 30 players, will be assessed by Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa and his technical team as they prepare for upcoming engage­ments.

During the period of camp­ing, the players will undergo a series of intense training ses­sions, including technical drills and tactical sessions, and engage in friendly matches.

The technical team is keen to use the camping period to build a strong foundation for the next Black Maidens team in line with the GFA’s Women’s Football Strategy.

List of invited players for the first batch include Joyce Ogbey, Hamdia Shamsideen, Aishetu Awinimi Fatao, Abubakari Ra­himan Napari, Prescilla Dom­feh-Addae, Musah Sumaya, Rabia­tu Maltiti Mohammed, Elizabeth Abukari, Rahinatu Mumuni, Salma Ali and Janet Amewudo.

Others are Sarafina Essenam, Hajara Adam, Baraka Iddrisu, Gifty Junior Agyeiwaa, Christabel Boateng, Faustina Tiwaa, Ruweida Abubakari, Victoria Yeboaa and Linda Achiaa.

The rest are Victoria Banful, Latifa Abesik, Latifa Musah, Zein­ab Shani, Seidatu Wahab, Esther Adzisu, Getrude Amoafo and Matilda Forkuo.

The second batch to com­mence camping on Thursday include Naa Aku Allotey, Agudu Ruth Sebbie, Aminatu Abdulai, Patience Pomaa, Belinda Tabua, Sandra Ayertey, Gifty Senior Agyeiwaa and Vivian Yamoah.

Others are Sadia Nindow, Ra­fia Osman, Agnes Nana Baffour Agyemang, Mukarama Yussif, Felicia Mokwa, Loretta Awinlei, Agnes Agbovi, Racheal Anka­maah, Juliana Gyekyewaa, Mavis Yeboah and Sakinatu Amadu.

The rest are Mabel Doe Maat­ey, Jackline Osei, Sharifa Saliu, Jessica Appiah Asamoah, Nuratu Iddrisu, Juliet Kwarteng, Abigail Appiah, Zipporah Asumdoli­mah Ayantoya, Priscilla Mensah, Cynthia Obinserwuo and Rahama Azimpaga Mohammed.