76-year old wins GH¢20,000 in Telecel 2Moorch Money promo

ABDALLAH Salifu was dozing off on his sofa when the phone rang.

Half-asleep, the 76-year-old picked up and when he confirmed his iden­tity, he was congratulated for winning the weekly prize of GH¢20,000 in the Telecel 2Moorch Money promo.

“I sat up immediately. I had leg pains, but the moment I heard the news, the pain just disappeared. Instantly, I felt young again,” he recalled.

For Salifu, the announcement was a mo­ment of relief, gratitude and his life coming full circle.

The phone number that brought him this fortune was given to him over a decade ago by Ghana Telecom engineers when they arrived in Tamale to work on new cell towers.

Mr Salifu, then with Ghana Water Com­pany Limited, ensured their construction sites had reliable access to water.

“That number is the same one Telecel called me on to announce my win. For me, this win is a full-circle moment. In life, you get what you give,” he said

With the money, Mr Salifu has already lifted some of his heaviest burdens, including paying his daughter’s tuition and preparing his younger children for the next phase of their lives.

“The pension money is not enough. Two of my children are about to start national service, and my daughter is pursuing her master’s degree. I didn’t know how I was going to support them financially,” he said.

Though he couldn’t attend the prize presentation event over 100 kilometres in Buipe because of his current mobility issues, Telecel staff presented the prize money to him at the telco’s Tamale office.

“I’m so happy to win. I can’t describe the excitement. This money will help me in ways I couldn’t imagine. This promo is truly life changing and I will always thank Telecel for this.”

With the oversight of the National Lot­tery Authority through its Caritas platform since its launch in June, the Telecel 2Moorch Money promo has rewarded over 10,000 customers through daily and weekly cash prizes totaling GH¢ 2.1million as of Friday, 5th September.

Each day, 120 Telecel users win GH¢100 and up to eight lucky customers win GH¢20,000, with the grand prize of GH¢1.2 million up for grabs at the end of September.

Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, said Mr Salifu ’s win proved that age was not a barrier and everyone was eligible to win the daily, weekly and grand prize in the promo.

“Abdallah’s story is a beautiful reminder that our 2Moorch Money Promo truly touch­es every corner of Ghana and every genera­tion. Seeing the oldest winner so far use his prize to support his children’s education is exactly the kind of life-changing impact we love to see. At Telecel, we are proud to bring moments of joy and relief to our customers through this promo,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

