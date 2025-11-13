9 African Teams into U-17 World Cup Last 32

Nine African sides have advanced to the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, with two intra-African ties guaranteeing at least two quarter-final contenders from the continent.

Zambia face Mali and Senegal meet Uganda in Friday–Saturday’s first knockout matches, while Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Tunisia take on European, Asian, and North American opposition.

Zambia meet Mali at Pitch 8, Mahmoud Soufi Stadium, in a heavyweight contest between two familiar African rivals. Zambia’s attacking edge will face Mali’s tournament know-how in a clash that will send one African side into the last 16.

On the same day at Pitch 5, Khaled Ballan Stadium, Switzerland take on Egypt. Egypt carry Africa’s hopes in a European test, relying on transition speed against the Swiss’ organised play.

The USA battle Morocco on Pitch 7, Mansour Muftah Stadium. Hosts Morocco aim for a statement win against a well-drilled American side, with defensive concentration crucial against the USA’s pressing game.

Senegal face Uganda on Saturday at Pitch 7, Mansour Muftah Stadium. Group winners Senegal, inspired by a free-scoring frontline, take on a disciplined Uganda team. High intensity and set-piece intrigue are expected.

Other fixtures include:

Japan vs South Africa – Pitch 3, Bader Bilal Stadium

– Pitch 3, Bader Bilal Stadium Germany vs Burkina Faso – Pitch 2, Ibrahim Khalfan Stadium

– Pitch 2, Ibrahim Khalfan Stadium Austria vs Tunisia – Pitch 5, Khaled Ballan Stadium

The knockout phase follows performance-based seeding from the group stage, ensuring that teams from the same group do not meet in this round. Winners will advance to the last 16, intensifying the race to Doha’s final.

BY CAF

