”99% of prophecies in Ghana are most likely designed to extort money from unsuspecting victims” – Mussa Dankwah

Executive Director and Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics, Ghana, Mussa K. Dankwah, has alleged that the majority of prophecies in the country are schemes to take money from people.

He claimed that 99% of such prophecies are targeted at powerful and wealthy individuals, especially those in politics, rather than ordinary citizens.

“They target the most powerful, the rich, and the political class. Ordinary people do not feature in their prophecies”

We should not fall for it. If they are genuine, they will pray over it hoping that God will avert it. But we are told in the Quran that what is written is written and what is not written can never happen. The Bible does not dispute this” Mr Dankwah said.

In a Facebook post, he urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and not become victims of deceptive religious practices.

“Don’t be a victim, biɛ wa ni fiii,” he warned, stressing that if a prophecy is truly from God, it should be handled with prayer and not used as a tool for financial gain.

By: Jacob Aggrey