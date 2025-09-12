Abronye remanded in police custody for one week

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been remanded into prison custody for one week.

He was brought before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, September 12, 2025, on charges of offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace and publication of false news, which are classified as misdemeanours under Ghanaian law.

After hearing the case, the court ordered that he be kept in custody while investigations continue.

He is expected to reappear before the court on Thursday, September 19, 2025.

By: Jacob Aggrey