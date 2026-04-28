Meet the unicorn, impacting cybersecurity space and advocating for healthy skin

Beyond the glam and pageantry, she has risen above the hype as an influencer to building an enviable career in the cybersecurity space.

With determination to succeed,she has overcome a difficult beginning to become a woman of many parts and a role model.

From the walls of Mawuli Senior High School in Ho, to Ho Polytechnic, where she studied Accounting and hosted a radio show on Volta Premier FM for two years, to the University of Maryland Global Campus where she earned a B.S. in Cybersecurity with a 3.83 GPA — Xornam’s trajectory has never followed a straight line. And that is exactly what makes her fascinating.

“I grew up knowing that beauty and discipline go hand in hand. My mother and my Auntie Jemila taught me that. Cybersecurity just gave me a language for it,” she revealed.

Today, Stephanie Xornam Dzidzornu affectionately called Xornam holds some of the most respected certifications in the global cybersecurity industry: CISSP, CISA, CGRC, CEH, ISO IEC 27001 Senior Lead Auditor, PMP, and CMMC CCP, among others.

She is the founder of Forever Solutions Group, a cybersecurity firm based in the United States, and has been living and working in America for the past 20 years.

She has mentored over 50 people into careers in cybersecurity, with a deliberate focus on women who want to build something for themselves.

Now, Xornam is launching her most ambitious project yet, a campaign called “Glow Safe,” where she takes her twin expertise in beauty and cybersecurity and turns it into education that any woman can understand.

Xornam is a mother of three, a fitness and vintage cars enthusiast who walks five miles a day in summer and jumps rope through winter, a passionate home decorator, a self-described Shatta Wale fan, a country music lover and someone who has visited over 100 cities around the world.

She speaks English, Ga, Twi, and Ewe. As an influencer, she enjoys hosting parties at her home and exploring new food everywhere she goes.

The world has plenty of cybersecurity professionals. But a Ghanaian woman from a humble background in the Volta Region who has built a 15-year career in one of the world’s most demanding industries, raised three children, travelled the world, and is now coming home to teach women how to glow and how to stay safe while doing it.

Xornam, spent the last two decades quietly becoming one of the well-travelled Ghanaian women.

Born to a Wala mother, Humu Yakubu, and Stephen Ababioo Dzidzornu, father, who hails from Asadame in the Volta Region, Xornam grew up in the busy streets of Abossey Okai and Ablekuma in Accra.

The first of four siblings in a home where her father had to walk through the door before dinner was served.