Accra Sports Stadium to undergo facelift to host Sudan qualifier

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are racing against time to put the Accra Sports Stadium in shape to host the Morocco AFCON 2025 qualifier against Sudan.

This has led to several en­gagements among the MoYS and the two other agencies on what measures to take to meet dead­lines for the next inspection of the facility to be approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Presently, the Accra Sports Stadium just like other venues including the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Essipun Stadium and Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale are all serving bans from CAF over the state of facilities in there.

A source close to the three agencies told the Times Sports, yesterday that MoYS has directed a partial closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for works to commence immediately.

Focus of the renovation, the source explained would be the covering of the benches, upgrad­ing the pitch and consider minor works directed by CAF.

“We want to host the match against Sudan in Accra but before that, we must make sure that we put the venue in good shape. Currently, we have to work on the pitch, change the benches and undertake minor works demanded by CAF,” the source said.

“These are not major works, they are works we can take care of. We’ll also improve the pitch which is currently being used for local league matches and categories 1&2 matches like WAFU and underage teams.”

“However, we have to improve it to host category 3 matches that involves the senior Black Stars in either AFCON qualifiers or FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” the source pointed out.

Consequently, clubs using the facility as home ground for the Ghana Premier League (GPL), notably Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions would have to consider alternative venues.

According to the source, the NSA was currently engaging the affected clubs to assist in their movement to the new facilities.

Ghana is expected to host Sudan in a double-header in the weekend of October 7-15.

