Address systemic inefficiencies, financial leakages before requesting adjustment …consumers tell utility service providers

Some consumers in the Eastern Region have expressed their frustration following the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)’s approval of a tariff increment for both electricity and water.

They argued that the new charges would heavily affect household budgets and business operations, further compounding the already high cost of living in the country.

During a public hearing on the 2025–2030 major tariff review, held in Koforidua on Friday, consumers urged utility providers to address systemic inefficiencies and financial leakages before requesting further adjustments.

They also called on government to resolve the broader economic challenges that had necessitated the tariff hikes, stressing that ordinary Ghanaians should not be made to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Francis Tetteh, an assembly member, blamed illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, for some of the challenges driving up costs.

He explained that the pollution of water bodies by galamsey operators had drastically increased the chemicals required for water treatment by the Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

“It is expedient that government tackles galamsey once and for all. Why should miners be allowed to destroy water sources while consumers pay more for purification? They should be held accountable and made to bear the costs,” he said.

Yaw Kissi, Regional Chairman of the Association of Small-Scale Industries, described the tariff increases as “repetitive and unfair.”

He noted that utility companies often cite the same reasons, rising costs and operational challenges, while failing to plug loopholes that drain their revenues.

“These inefficiencies should not be shifted onto consumers. Government must help utilities resolve their internal challenges to ensure quality and affordable service,” he stated.

For Ms Elizabeth Safo, a trader, corruption within the system worsens the situation.

She alleged that some individuals benefit from “political electricity meters” and avoided paying their bills, while others also consume water without payment.

She urged utilities to clamp down on such practices.

“Instead of penalising honest consumers, the companies should recover revenue from defaulters. We are already burdened with high costs of living,” she stressed.

However, officials from the GWL and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) defended the tariff adjustments.

Mr Michael Klutse, Chief Manager for Corporate Planning at GWL, and Mr Moses Okley, General Manager for Financial Planning at ECG, explained that the increases were necessary to cover rising operational costs, fund infrastructure upgrades, and improve service delivery.

They maintained that without these adjustments, reliable supply and service improvement would be difficult to achieve.

Earlier, PURC’s Executive Secretary, Dr Shafic Sulemana, emphasized that the review was not merely a technical exercise but a platform to listen to the concerns of stakeholders.

He noted that the Eastern Region, with its vibrant markets, universities, and industries, was a crucial contributor to the national conversation on tariffs.

“Our goal is to strike a balance between protecting consumers and ensuring sustainability for service providers. We will analyse the proposals and public feedback carefully to deliver a transparent, evidence-based, and fair tariff framework for all,” he assured.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

