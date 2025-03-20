‘Adwumawura’ programme targets 10,000 youth

At least 10,000 youth aged 18 to 35 have been target­ed to be trained under the “Adwumawura” programme to be launched next month.

The programme, which would be implemented by the National Entrepreneurship and Innova­tion Programme (NEIP), aims to empower the youth to launch and grow their businesses.

The Minsiter of Youth Devel­opment and Empowerment, Mr George Opare Addo, disclosed this at the inauguration of two separate committees for the “Adwumawura and the National Apprenticeship programmes” in Accra yesterday.

The Committee for the Ad­wumawura programme is made up of 12 members and chaired by the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP, Mr Eric Adjei, while the Apprenticeship programme is made up of 14 members and also chaired by the CEO of National Youth Author­ity (NYA), Mr Osman Abdulai Ayariga.

Mr Addo said the implemen­tation of the two flagship pro­grammes would help effectively address the rising unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

“Through this programme, we are committed to providing the necessary support by training, financing, skills development, and preferential opportunities- for young entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams, the goals of this initiative are bold but achiev­able,” he said.

Touching on the National Apprenticeship programmes, the Minister noted that it was designed to cultivate self-employment through free technical and voca­tional training for the youth.

To be implemented by the NYA, he added that successful appren­tices would receive certification, start-up capital, and equipment necessary to establish their busi­nesses.

This, Mr Addo tasked the tech­nical committee to recommend viable business start-ups, with a focus on small-scale manufactur­ing, agribusinesses, and emerging sectors such as Al and Fintech.

He then urged the committee to develop supportive measures in order to ensure the sustained growth of these start-ups, in­cluding addressing taxation and regulatory challenges, adding that the ministry was expecting the committee to emphasise on job creation and adaptability in the evolving economy.

“The ministry is expecting you to suggest training and ongoing support mechanisms to foster sustainable entrepreneurship and also factor businesses that has the potential to run under the 24-hour economy policy,” he noted.

Moreover, Mr Addo indicated that a dedicated secretariat would be established at the Ministry to oversee the coordination and eval­uation of both programmes.

In an interview with the media, Mr Ayariga noted that the gov­ernment had dedicated GH¢300 million to the National Appren­ticeship Programme for its start.

He expressed gratitude to the minister for entrusting them with the responsibilities and promised to deliver to meet the government expectations.

