‘Adwumawura’ programme targets 10,000 youth
At least 10,000 youth aged 18 to 35 have been targeted to be trained under the “Adwumawura” programme to be launched next month.
The programme, which would be implemented by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), aims to empower the youth to launch and grow their businesses.
The Minsiter of Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr George Opare Addo, disclosed this at the inauguration of two separate committees for the “Adwumawura and the National Apprenticeship programmes” in Accra yesterday.
The Committee for the Adwumawura programme is made up of 12 members and chaired by the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP, Mr Eric Adjei, while the Apprenticeship programme is made up of 14 members and also chaired by the CEO of National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Osman Abdulai Ayariga.
Mr Addo said the implementation of the two flagship programmes would help effectively address the rising unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
“Through this programme, we are committed to providing the necessary support by training, financing, skills development, and preferential opportunities- for young entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams, the goals of this initiative are bold but achievable,” he said.
Touching on the National Apprenticeship programmes, the Minister noted that it was designed to cultivate self-employment through free technical and vocational training for the youth.
To be implemented by the NYA, he added that successful apprentices would receive certification, start-up capital, and equipment necessary to establish their businesses.
This, Mr Addo tasked the technical committee to recommend viable business start-ups, with a focus on small-scale manufacturing, agribusinesses, and emerging sectors such as Al and Fintech.
He then urged the committee to develop supportive measures in order to ensure the sustained growth of these start-ups, including addressing taxation and regulatory challenges, adding that the ministry was expecting the committee to emphasise on job creation and adaptability in the evolving economy.
“The ministry is expecting you to suggest training and ongoing support mechanisms to foster sustainable entrepreneurship and also factor businesses that has the potential to run under the 24-hour economy policy,” he noted.
Moreover, Mr Addo indicated that a dedicated secretariat would be established at the Ministry to oversee the coordination and evaluation of both programmes.
In an interview with the media, Mr Ayariga noted that the government had dedicated GH¢300 million to the National Apprenticeship Programme for its start.
He expressed gratitude to the minister for entrusting them with the responsibilities and promised to deliver to meet the government expectations.
BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA