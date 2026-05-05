AFA empowers 40 coaches as ‘Trainers of Trainers’

In a strategic move to solidify the professional foundations of armwrestling across the continent, the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has successfully concluded a high-level certification course, empowering 40 elite coaches as ‘Trainers of Trainers.’

This landmark initiative aims to bridge the technical gap in the sport, ensuring that international best practices are disseminated from the grassroots level to national teams across Africa.

The intensive programme, hosted in Accra, brought together technical minds from across the region. These 40 participants were not just taught how to coach athletes, but how to educate the next generation of instructors.

By creating a sustainable ecosystem of knowledge, the AFA is ensuring that the sport’s growth is no longer dependent on external consultants, but on homegrown expertise.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa in an interview with GNA Sports said, “Our goal is to make Africa a global powerhouse in armwrestling. To do that, we don’t just need strong arms; we need brilliant minds on the sidelines. These 40 pioneers are now the custodians of the sport’s technical future.”

The curriculum, led by Hristo Danailov Delidzhakov, a world-class technical instructor, focused on Technical Mastery, Safety and Officiating, as well as Pedagogy.

The certification of these trainers comes at a pivotal moment, as armwrestling continues its rapid ascent toward becoming a mainstream sport in Africa.

With more domestic competitions on the horizon and a push for inclusion in major multi-sport events, the AFA’s investment in human capital ensures that when the spotlight shines on African athletes, they will be the best prepared in the world. –GNA