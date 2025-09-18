Afenyo-Markin urges youth to lead fight against Galamsey

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has described illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as one of the most urgent threats to Ghana’s future and called on young people to take a leading role in addressing it.

Speaking at the Youth Commons Forum at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Afenyo-Markin warned that galamsey was destroying farmlands, poisoning rivers, and endangering the livelihoods of many communities.

He stressed that the long-term impact of uncontrolled mining would affect food security, access to clean water, and the wellbeing of future generations.

He challenged the youth not to sit on the sidelines but to become active participants in the fight against the menace.

According to him, political talk and promises were not enough to stop galamsey, and concrete action must come from all sectors of society, especially young people who represent the country’s future.

The Minority Leader urged students to think beyond individual gain and consider the collective good of the nation.

He explained that Ghana’s natural resources were meant to support development for all, and their destruction through illegal mining would only deepen poverty and inequality.

In his concluding remarks, Afenyo-Markin encouraged the youth to dream big, stand tall, and act now.

He quoted Nelson Mandela’s famous words that “sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great,” reminding the students that it was now their turn to respond with greatness by protecting the environment and leading national transformation.

By: Jacob Aggrey