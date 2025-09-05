Afreximbank defies global headwinds with strong half-year performance

Amid heightened geopo­litical tensions, ongoing inflationary pressures, fluctuations in currency values, and stricter global financing condi­tions, the Afreximbank Group has achieved commendable results for the first half of the year (H1’2025).

This performance, which sur­passed that of the 2024 compar­ative period, reflected higher net income, a robust liquidity position, and strengthened capital buffers, positioning the Group to better fulfil its mandate across its member states in Africa and the Caribbean Community.

The results released by the Bank has revealed that its gross income grew by 2.04 per cent over the comparative period, reaching US$1.6 billion for the H1’2025.

Its net interest income stood at US$835.9 million, representing a 1.17 per cent increase over the prior period.

According to the Bank, the modest growth was achieved de­spite the decline in global bench­mark rates, largely reflecting the Group’s efficient management of funding costs.

Gross fee and commission income arising from unfunded activities, including issuance of guarantees, letters of credit (con­tingent liabilities) and provision of advisory services amounted to US$61.9 million.

Notwithstanding the 21 per cent increase in operating expens­es, the Group maintained a very favourable cost-to-income ratio of 19 per cent, broadly in line with the historical levels, and well below the strategic ceiling of 30 per cent.

The increase in expenses was mainly driven by the implementa­tion of strategic initiatives, and the recruitment of additional staff to support the Group’s growing activi­ties and inflationary pressures,

Afreximbank’s on-balance sheet and contingent items closed H1’2025 at US$42.5 billion, rep­resenting a growth of 6.0 per cent over the position as at December 31, 2025 (FY’2024). Loans and advances (the portfolio) stood at US$27.7 billion (FY’2024: US$29.0 billion).

The decrease in the loans and advances portfolio was on account of early repayments by some sovereign borrowers, who benefited from stronger commodity prices and improved foreign currency positions.

With non-performing loans (NPLs) at 2.48 per cent for H1’2025 (FY’2024: 2.33 per cent), the quality of the portfolio remained sound and well within prudent levels.

The Bank’s liquidity ratio improved significantly to close the period at 22 per cent (FY’2024:13 per cent) as cash and cash equiv­alents held amounted to US$8.3 billion (FY’2024: US$4.6 billion).

Shareholders’ funds increased to US$7.3 billion (FY’2024: US$7.2billion), driven by internally generated profits of US$412.7 million and fresh equity inflows under the ongoing General Capital Increase II.

A total dividend of US$350 million in respect of FY’2024 was appropriated following sharehold­ers’ approval at the last AGM held in June 2025.

Mr Denys Denya, Afrexim­bank’s Senior Executive Vice Pres­ident, commenting on the results said “Afreximbank Group reported satisfactory performance in the first half of 2025, demonstrating agility and resilience despite operating in a challenging environment.”

He said “The Group continued to support member states with innovative financial solutions, leveraging on a robust capital base, access to capital markets as reflect­ed in the healthy liquidity position and Management’s excellent knowl­edge of the African and Caribbean markets.”

The Bank welcomed Dr George Elombi, who was unani­mously approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting in June 2025 as the fourth President and Chairman of the Board of Directors succeeding Professor Benedict Oramah who completes his second term in office in Octo­ber 2025.