KATH CEO appeals to striking staff to resume duty

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has appealed to striking doctors and nurses to return to work in the interest of patients and the general public.

In a letter dated June 8, 2026, and addressed to all staff members of the hospital, Dr. Baidoo expressed appreciation for the support shown by workers during the ongoing industrial action.

He said he was grateful for their solidarity, but urged them to put patients first and resume duty while discussions on the current situation continue.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all staff of the hospital for your show of solidarity with me during this period,” he stated in the letter.

However, he appealed for calm and restraint, calling on staff to return to their posts “in the supreme interest of Ghanaians and our valued patients.”

Dr. Baidoo further indicated that he was leaving the outcome of the matter to the “supreme wisdom” of the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), and the Board of the hospital.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the government and the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

The appeal comes after doctors and nurses at KATH embarked on strike following the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer over administrative decisions relating to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

Health authorities have since called for calm and urged all sides to engage through established channels to resolve the impasse and restore full healthcare services at the facility.

By: Jacob Aggrey