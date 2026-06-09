GJA expresses gratitude to stakeholders for successful World Press Freedom Day honours night

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of its 2026 World Press Freedom Day Honours Night held in Accra.

The event took place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, where journalists, diplomats, media practitioners, development partners and other invited guests gathered to celebrate press freedom and honour individuals who have contributed to journalism and national development.

In a statement issued by the National Executive of the GJA, the Association thanked all participants for their presence, noting that their support helped make the event a success.

It said the strong turnout demonstrated a shared commitment to press freedom, media development and democratic governance in the country.

The GJA expressed gratitude to the speakers who addressed the occasion, saying their contributions highlighted the importance of responsible journalism and the need to protect press freedom.

According to the Association, the messages delivered at the event reinforced the role of the media in promoting accountability and national development.

It further congratulated all individuals who were honoured on the night for their contributions to journalism, public service and national progress. The Association said their work continues to inspire the media fraternity.

The GJA acknowledged the support of sponsors and partners, saying their assistance made the event possible.

It added that the success of the programme reflected a collective commitment to strengthening journalism and safeguarding press freedom in Ghana.

The Association extended its appreciation to all stakeholders for their continued support for media development in the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey