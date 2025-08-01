African Union High-Level- Dialogue ends in Accra

The 13th High-Lev­el Dialogue of the African Union on human rights, democracy, and governance ended on Wednesday with a call on African leaders to work collec­tively to enhance democracy on the continent through the principles of truth, equity, and an uncompromised justice system.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day event at the Accra International Conference Centre, President John Dramani Mahama, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mrs Perpetua Dufu, Coordinating Director of Multi­lateral and International Organi­sations, emphasised that unity and collective action among African leaders remain the only viable path to securing a promising and pros­perous future for the continent’s next generation.

He, therefore, appealed to African leaders to ensure that the outcomes of the two-day event had a positive impact in the lives of the citizenry of their re­spective African countries.

“Africa’s future is not something to be inherited. It is something we must continue to actively work to­gether to build. We must build the future of Africa upon the princi­ples of truth, equity, and uncom­promising justice,” she stated.

“Let us ensure that the outcomes of this gathering resonate not just in the form of a report but profoundly within the everyday lives of the individuals we serve,” she said.

According to him, the dialogue established that justice and human rights constitute the essential foundation of African statehood, adding that “they are not just his­torical footnotes.”

He noted that African leaders and heads of state at the dialogue had expressed their support for the operationalisation of the imperma­nent African Union Mechanism on Reparatory Justice with the setting up of the Committee of Estates.

He underscored the need to ensure that democracy in Africa promotes press freedom, embraces diverse opinions, and recognises the contributions of the youth and marginalised groups.

“It is essential that we establish robust protections that are not only articulated but also enshrined in law,” Mrs stressed.

President Mahama also high­lighted the importance of political education in enhancing democracy on the African continent, saying, “Our institutions should not only operate effectively but also inspire a sense of legitimacy among the public.”

He urged African leaders and heads of state to work in partner­ship with the diaspora and civil society organisations in building a robust democratic governance.

This, he indicated, was because the contributions of the diaspora and civil society organisations in building a robust democratic gov­ernance were based on traditional shared experiences that were vital to the progress of the African continent.

In addition, the President point­ed out that the 2025 African Gov­ernance Report and the State of CSOs in Africa Report that were launched during the two-day event would help enhance democracy on the continent as they would inform budgetary decisions, shape legisla­tive initiatives, and guide leadership at various levels.

President Mahama commended the participants for their dedi­cation, hard work, and sacrifice towards the advancement of the African continent.

“Let us strive to enhance genuine and substantive justice, to serve as a crucial foundation block upon which our states are renewed and strengthened,” he concluded.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA