Ag GHEL CEO pledges to bring back company to glory days

THE Acting Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) of the Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited (GHEL), Mr Mu­talib Awal, has pledged to return the company to its glory days.

He was speaking in Accra on Tuesday at the handing-over held at GHEL head office.

Mr Awal said he was commit­ted to the cause of turning the fortunes of the once upon a time financially-resourced institution.

“I accept this role not as an in­dividual accolade but as a national duty — a duty to revive, reposition, and reimagine GHEL as a pillar of Ghana’s industrial transformation,” Mr Awal added.

He continued: “GHEL has a proud legacy, and today, we are poised to write a bold new chapter. As we take the next step forward, I wish to assure government, in­dustry, and all partners that GHEL is not just back — GHEL is back with a purpose.”

To spur economic growth and create jobs for Ghanaians, especial­ly the youth, the Ag. Chief Execu­tive Officer said GHEL shared the vision of government’s 24-hour economy.

To this end, Mr Awal added that GHEL would provide 24-hour access to essential equipment services through its mechanisation centres, starting in key agricultural and industrial hubs like Ejura, Te­chiman, Krachi East, and Akatsi.

Additionally, Mr Awal stated that GHEL would partner with public and private sector stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted support for infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and sanitation operations.

Again, the Ag CEO noted that GHEL would invest in digital infrastructure to facilitate real-time maintenance, equipment tracking, and rapid response support across all working hours.

Mr Awal reaffirmed GHEL’s readiness to collaborate with some ministries, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure the responsible and efficient use of heavy machinery in mining, forestry, and land reclamation.

Besides, he said GHEL would support ongoing initiatives for equipment monitoring, re-regis­tration, and sustainable mining practices.

Notwithstanding, the Ag CEO said GHEL was willing to sup­port district assemblies and local authorities with equipment leasing, maintenance, and training services to drive sanitation, roads, and rural infrastructure development through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

“Our mechanisation hubs will serve as engines of job creation and service delivery in local com­munities,” Mr Awal said.

Mr Awal said he recognizes ag­riculture mechanisation as a key to food security, and thus, GHEL was committed to expanding access to tractors, harvesters, and farm implements through leasing, in­stallment, and cooperative models through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

“We will work with farmer associations and the Ministry to empower youth and ensure that every district has access to quality equipment and trained operators,” the AG CEO added.

He noted that GHEL was not just a service provider but a partner in Ghana’s progress, adding that “we are building a new generation of technicians, engineers, and operators. We are creating jobs, improving liveli­hoods, and laying the foundation for a modern, mechanised, and industrial Ghana.”

“As I take on this role, I extend a hand of partnership to every ministry, agency, private sector partner, and civil society organi­sation. Let us collaborate. Let us build. Let us deliver results for the people of Ghana.”

For his part, Mr Abass Ridwan Dauda, the former Ag CEO of GHEL, asked his successor to count on him.

Before serving as the Ag. CEO of GHEL, Mr Dauda, who was the former Member of Parliament for Sissala East was the board chairman of GHEL.

