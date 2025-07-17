Agbodza orders billboards removed to speed up road project

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Gov­erns Kwame Agbodza, has directed the con­tractors working on the Ashaiman-Akosom­bo road project to remove the giant billboards in the right of way to fast-track the project and surcharge the assemblies for any cost incurred.

According to him, the delay has cost both the country and the travelling public significantly, and no further obstacles will be tolerated now that the contractor has returned to site and is committed to resuming work.

‘It is the assemblies that granted the businesses the permit to erect the Billboards, and if they are not ready to tell them to remove them, you have every right to do that and continue with the work, ‘ He added.

“The Minister’s response followed a briefing by the project consultant, Kwabena Brempong, who reported that the assemblies responsible for the areas where the billboards are located had ignored repeated requests to have them relocated, despite the fact that they were obstructing progress. Meanwhile, the advertising agencies involved are threatening legal action.”

He stated that, due to these challenges, the con­tractor was compelled to relocate to alternative sites, where further issues emerged, including the need to relocate utilities belonging to the Ghana Water Com­pany and the Ghana Grid Company, thereby leaving the project in a state of uncertainty.

However, Mr Agbodza, who was on an official tour of the Eastern Corridor Roads with his team, stated that the Ministry would not tolerate such human errors and directed that the contractor should not permit any obstacles to hinder progress. ‘You have the authority to remove the billboards and the full mandate to proceed with the work,’ he affirmed.

