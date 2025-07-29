‘Agricultural diplomacy in action’ – Dumelo hails Morocco’s support

The Kingdom of Morocco has presented 2,000 metric tons of fertiliser to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to sup­port farmers across the country under the Feed Ghana Project.

The donation forms part of a broader cooperation framework aimed at improving agricultural productivity and enhancing food security in the country.

The Ambassador of the King­dom of Morocco to Ghana, Mrs Imane Quaadil, presented the fer­tiliser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in Accra yesterday

Mrs Quaadil said the donation reaffirmed her country’s commit­ment to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting coopera­tion between the two nations.

She emphasised that the gesture was aimed at supporting Ghanaian farmers to boost crop yields and enhance national food security.

For his part, Mr Ablakwa, stated that Ghana remained com­mitted to deepening ties with the Kingdom of Morocco, highlight­ing the fruitful outcomes of his recent two-day working visit to Rabat.

Touching on technical coop­eration, Mr Ablakwa highlighted recent engagements between Mo­roccan agricultural scientists and Ghanaian institutions, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

These discussions, he noted, were laying the groundwork for the establishment of a future fertiliser production facility in Ghana.

He commended the MoFA for its expertise, while urging full transparency to ensure the donat­ed fertiliser reaches the intended beneficiaries, farmers across the country.

Mr Ablakwa praised Moroc­co’s goodwill and thanked His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government for their continued support.

He noted that since the visa waiver agreement was signed in June 2025, more than 1,200 Gha­naians have travelled to Morocco in just two months, a sharp rise from the 1,500 recorded over the entire previous year.

This development, he said, is spurring increased interest in Morocco as a tourism, educa­tion, and trade destination, with plans underway to increase direct flights between the two nations.

In addition, he announced that Ghana had reciprocated the visa waiver arrangement for Moroc­can citizens, further promoting people-to-people and business exchanges.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr John Setor Dumelo, also commended the Kingdom of Morocco for the timely donation, describing it as a prime example of “Agricultural Diplomacy.”

He assured that the fertiliser would be distributed directly to the farmers who need it most, and pledged that the Ministry would monitor its use to ensure maximum impact.

